3 preso tumakas sa Fishport Custodial Facility sa Taytay, Rizal | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

3 preso tumakas sa Fishport Custodial Facility sa Taytay, Rizal

3 preso tumakas sa Fishport Custodial Facility sa Taytay, Rizal

Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Taytay Municipal Police Station
|
tatlong preso
|
tumakas
|
pabuya
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.