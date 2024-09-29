PHOTO: Typhoon Julian intensifies, Batanes place under TCWS 4 | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Typhoon Julian intensifies, Batanes place under TCWS 4

ABS-CBN News, Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA
Typhoon Julian further intensified, according to PAGASA, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center, gusts of up to 170 km/h, and a central pressure of 965 hPa as it moves northwestward at 15 km/h.
