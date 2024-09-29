Cagayan prepares for Julian's onslaught | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Cagayan prepares for Julian's onslaught
Cagayan prepares for Julian's onslaught
Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 29, 2024 09:12 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 29, 2024 10:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
weather
|
Julian
|
bagyo
|
signal no
|
Cagayan
|
regional news
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.