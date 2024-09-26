CHR denounces killing of barangay councilor in Cebu | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

CHR denounces killing of barangay councilor in Cebu

CHR denounces killing of barangay councilor in Cebu

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
|
Commission on Human Rights
|
killing
|
barangay councilor
|
Cebu
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.