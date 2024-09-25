​Marine biologist may babala tungkol sa puwesto ng Samal-Davao bridge project | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

​Marine biologist may babala tungkol sa puwesto ng Samal-Davao bridge project

​Marine biologist may babala tungkol sa puwesto ng Samal-Davao bridge project

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Samal-Davao Bridge Project
|
ecosystem
|
kalikasan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.