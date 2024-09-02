San Pedro, Laguna placed under 'red alert' after heavy rains | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

San Pedro, Laguna placed under 'red alert' after heavy rains

San Pedro, Laguna placed under 'red alert' after heavy rains

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
san pedro
|
laguna
|
enteng
|
flood
|
weather
|
calamity
|
anc
|
anc promo
|
absnews
|
EntengPH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.