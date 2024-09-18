Bulacan mayor with P400K in bags threatens BOC staff at Clark | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Bulacan mayor with P400K in bags threatens BOC staff at Clark
Bulacan mayor with P400K in bags threatens BOC staff at Clark
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 08:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bureau of Customs
|
Port of Clark
|
Mark Cholo Violago
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.