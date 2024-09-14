Teodoro, Brawner inspect defense facilities in Palawan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Teodoro, Brawner inspect defense facilities in Palawan
Teodoro, Brawner inspect defense facilities in Palawan
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 14, 2024 04:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Oyster Bay
|
Palawan
|
West Philippine Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.