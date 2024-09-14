Matinding pag-ulan, baha tumama sa Puerto Princesa | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Matinding pag-ulan, baha tumama sa Puerto Princesa
Matinding pag-ulan, baha tumama sa Puerto Princesa
Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo
Published Sep 14, 2024 06:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Ulan
|
Baha
|
Habagat
|
Puerto Princesa
|
Palawan
|
Bayan Patroller
|
BMPM
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.