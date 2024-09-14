Mahigit 200 katao, inilikas sa baha sa San Jose, Occidental Mindoro | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Mahigit 200 katao, inilikas sa baha sa San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Mahigit 200 katao, inilikas sa baha sa San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Noel Alamar, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 15, 2024 12:38 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Occidental Mindoro
|
LPA heavy rains
|
baha
|
evacuation
|
TD Ferdie
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.