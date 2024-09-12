5 more KOJC members report alleged sexual abuse by Quiboloy: police | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
5 more KOJC members report alleged sexual abuse by Quiboloy: police
5 more KOJC members report alleged sexual abuse by Quiboloy: police
Hernel Tocmo
Published Sep 12, 2024 05:46 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Davao City Police
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
KOJC
|
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
|
sexual abuse
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.