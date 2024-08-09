Nakainom umanong birthday boy, nakabangga ng truck at motorsiklo; 5 patay | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Nakainom umanong birthday boy, nakabangga ng truck at motorsiklo; 5 patay

Nakainom umanong birthday boy, nakabangga ng truck at motorsiklo; 5 patay

Hernel Tocmo
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Tagalog news
|
regions
|
regional news
|
accident
|
truck
|
pickup
|
motorcycle
|
liquor intoxication
|
Davao Occidental
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.