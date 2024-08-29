3 patay, 7 pinaghahanap sa 2 lumubog na bangka sa Romblon | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

3 patay, 7 pinaghahanap sa 2 lumubog na bangka sa Romblon

3 patay, 7 pinaghahanap sa 2 lumubog na bangka sa Romblon

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 29, 2024 07:29 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ROMBLON
|
BORACAY
|
ANTIQUE
|
PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
|
SEARCH AND RESCUE OPS
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.