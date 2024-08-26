Pitong World War II veterans, planong kilalanin bilang 'Living Heroes' ng Nueva Vizcaya | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Pitong World War II veterans, planong kilalanin bilang 'Living Heroes' ng Nueva Vizcaya
Pitong World War II veterans, planong kilalanin bilang 'Living Heroes' ng Nueva Vizcaya
Mina Trinidad, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 26, 2024 03:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
World War II
|
veterans
|
National Heroes' Day
|
Nueva Vizcaya
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.