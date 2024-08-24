BOC seizes over P17-M ‘kush’ hidden in sofa in Clark port | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

BOC seizes over P17-M ‘kush’ hidden in sofa in Clark port

BOC seizes over P17-M ‘kush’ hidden in sofa in Clark port

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Bureau of Customs
|
crime
|
kush
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.