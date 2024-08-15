Iloilo province logs over 4,500 dengue cases | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Iloilo province logs over 4,500 dengue cases
Iloilo province logs over 4,500 dengue cases
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 15, 2024 06:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Dengue
|
outbreak
|
Iloilo
|
Arthur Defensor Jr.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.