27 sasakyan, inararo ng truck sa Capiz; 1 patay | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

27 sasakyan, inararo ng truck sa Capiz; 1 patay

27 sasakyan, inararo ng truck sa Capiz; 1 patay

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abs-cbn news
|
ABSNews
|
truck
|
CCTV
|
video
|
crash
|
collission
|
mishap
|
inararo
|
pickup
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.