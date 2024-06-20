Marcos leads aid distribution to El Niño hit farmers and fishermen in Surigao
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Marcos leads aid distribution to El Niño hit farmers and fishermen in Surigao
Marcos leads aid distribution to El Niño hit farmers and fishermen in Surigao
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Jun 20, 2024 12:30 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Marcos
|
El Niño
|
Surigao
|
climate
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.