Marcos Jr. highlights bravery in Battle of Mactan 503rd anniversary
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Marcos Jr. highlights bravery in Battle of Mactan 503rd anniversary
Marcos Jr. highlights bravery in Battle of Mactan 503rd anniversary
Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 27, 2024 07:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Cebu
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Lapulapu
|
Mactan
|
Regions
|
ANC Promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.