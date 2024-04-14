90 kilong basura, nahakot mula sa dagat sa Toledo, Cebu

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Regions
Regions
90 kilong basura, nahakot mula sa dagat sa Toledo, Cebu
90 kilong basura, nahakot mula sa dagat sa Toledo, Cebu
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Scubasurero
|
Toledo
|
Cebu
|
Plastic pollution
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.