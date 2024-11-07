Lessons from Yolanda: Seawall, storm-resilient shelters vs climate catastrophes | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Lessons from Yolanda: Seawall, storm-resilient shelters vs climate catastrophes
Lessons from Yolanda: Seawall, storm-resilient shelters vs climate catastrophes
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 08, 2024 09:14 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSnews
|
Yolanda
|
Super Typhoon Yolanda
|
Tacloban
|
Leyte
|
Martin Romualdez
|
House Speaker
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.