Mga LGU inatasang magpatupad ng forced evacuation sa mga lugar na hirap maabot ng rescuers | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Mga LGU inatasang magpatupad ng forced evacuation sa mga lugar na hirap maabot ng rescuers

Mga LGU inatasang magpatupad ng forced evacuation sa mga lugar na hirap maabot ng rescuers

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
MarcePH
|
bagyong Marce
|
weather
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
|
forced evacuation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.