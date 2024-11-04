Escudero seeks one year delay in Bangsamoro regional elections | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Escudero seeks one year delay in Bangsamoro regional elections
Escudero seeks one year delay in Bangsamoro regional elections
RG Cruz, Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 06:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Francis Escudero
|
BARMM
|
elections
|
Commission on Elections
|
Comelec
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.