Basco Airport to resume operations as damaged PAF plane towed from runway | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Basco Airport to resume operations as damaged PAF plane towed from runway

Basco Airport to resume operations as damaged PAF plane towed from runway

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
Philippine Air Force
|
Basco
|
Batanes
|
KristinePH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.