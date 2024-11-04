Basco Airport to resume operations as damaged PAF plane towed from runway | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Basco Airport to resume operations as damaged PAF plane towed from runway
Basco Airport to resume operations as damaged PAF plane towed from runway
Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 03:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
Philippine Air Force
|
Basco
|
Batanes
|
KristinePH
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.