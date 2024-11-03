Maita Sanchez, former Pagsanjan mayor and actress, passes away | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Maita Sanchez, former Pagsanjan mayor and actress, passes away

Maita Sanchez, former Pagsanjan mayor and actress, passes away

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Maita Sanchez
|
Girlie Javier Ejercito
|
ER Ejercito
|
Pagsanjan
|
Laguna
|
Obituaries
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.