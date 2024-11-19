State of calamity idineklara na sa Aurora; higit 90,000 apektado ng bagyong Pepito | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
State of calamity idineklara na sa Aurora; higit 90,000 apektado ng bagyong Pepito
State of calamity idineklara na sa Aurora; higit 90,000 apektado ng bagyong Pepito
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 07:33 PM PHT
Read More:
Bagyong Pepito
|
PepitoPH
|
weather
|
Dipaculao
|
Aurora
|
state of calamity
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.