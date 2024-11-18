PHOTO: Pepito submerges Isabela | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
PHOTO: Pepito submerges Isabela
PHOTO: Pepito submerges Isabela
AFP, Villamor Visaya
Published Nov 18, 2024 02:33 PM PHT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Pepito
|
PepitoPH
|
Pepito aftermath
|
Ilagan
|
Isabela
|
flood
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.