IN PHOTOS: Storms force some Laguna residents to stay in evacuation centers | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
IN PHOTOS: Storms force some Laguna residents to stay in evacuation centers
IN PHOTOS: Storms force some Laguna residents to stay in evacuation centers
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 18, 2024 03:45 PM PHT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
PepitoPH
|
KristinePH
|
evacuation center
|
Laguna
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.