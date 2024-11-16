Mga residente ng Northern Samar, pinababalik sa mga evacuation center | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Mga residente ng Northern Samar, pinababalik sa mga evacuation center

Mga residente ng Northern Samar, pinababalik sa mga evacuation center

Sharon Evite
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Catarman
|
Northern Samar
|
Edwin Ongchuan
|
PepitoPH
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.