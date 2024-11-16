Malalaking alon humampas sa barangay sa Catanduanes dahil sa bagyong Pepito | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Malalaking alon humampas sa barangay sa Catanduanes dahil sa bagyong Pepito

Malalaking alon humampas sa barangay sa Catanduanes dahil sa bagyong Pepito

Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
PepitoPH
|
Super Typhoon
|
Weather Patrol
|
Bagyo
|
Alon
|
Virac
|
Catanduanes
|
BMPM
|
Bayan Patroller
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.