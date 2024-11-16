Floods in some parts of Bicol due to storm surge | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Floods in some parts of Bicol due to storm surge
Floods in some parts of Bicol due to storm surge
Nicole Frilles, ABS-CBN News, Aubrey Barrameda, Rey Boton
Published Nov 16, 2024 12:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Regions
|
Pepito
|
Bicol
|
Weather
|
ABSnews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.