PHOTO: Typhoon Nika’s aftermath in Dilasag, Aurora | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Typhoon Nika’s aftermath in Dilasag, Aurora

AFP, Courtesy of Lie Anne Elacion Fabrigas, AFP/handout
This handout photo courtesy of Lie Anne Elacion Fabrigas taken and received on November 11, 2024 shows a woman outside her damaged home in Dilasag, Aurora province after Typhoon Toraji hit the nation's northeast coast.
NikaPH
Typhoon Nika
Aurora
Dilasag
aftermath
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN News
