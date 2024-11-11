Floods, landslides threaten Cordillera, Cagayan Valley amid Nika's torrential rains | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Floods, landslides threaten Cordillera, Cagayan Valley amid Nika's torrential rains

Floods, landslides threaten Cordillera, Cagayan Valley amid Nika's torrential rains

Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NikaPH
|
typhoon Nika
|
PAGASA
|
bagyo
|
weather
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.