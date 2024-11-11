Ex-Rep. Garbin proclaimed Legazpi City mayor | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Ex-Rep. Garbin proclaimed Legazpi City mayor
Ex-Rep. Garbin proclaimed Legazpi City mayor
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 11, 2024 02:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Legazpi City
|
Albay
|
Alfredo Garbin Jr.
|
Commission on Elections
|
Carmen Rosal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.