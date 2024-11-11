109 aspirants, 6 parties join candidacy filing for BARMM parliamentary polls | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
109 aspirants, 6 parties join candidacy filing for BARMM parliamentary polls
109 aspirants, 6 parties join candidacy filing for BARMM parliamentary polls
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 11, 2024 02:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
|
Commission on Elections
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.