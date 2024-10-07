Sandro Marcos files COC for 2nd term in Congress | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Sandro Marcos files COC for 2nd term in Congress
Sandro Marcos files COC for 2nd term in Congress
Dianne Dy, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 11:19 PM PHT
Read More:
Sandro Marcos
|
elections
|
Ilocos Norte
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
regional news
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.