President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visits Basco, Batanes in the aftermath of Typhoon Julian on Friday, October 04, 2024. Marcos talked to residents of Brgy. Chanarian whose houses were destroyed during the onslaught of the typhoon and inspected the damage to Basco Central School. Marcos then led the distribution of relief goods, including food packs, lumber, and roofing materials. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

