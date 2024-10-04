Batangas Vice Gov. Leviste, walang sama ng loob kay Vilma Santos-Recto | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Batangas Vice Gov. Leviste, walang sama ng loob kay Vilma Santos-Recto
Batangas Vice Gov. Leviste, walang sama ng loob kay Vilma Santos-Recto
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 04:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Batangas
|
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Mark Leviste
|
Vilma Santos-Recto
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.