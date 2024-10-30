Marcos orders gov't to brace for the impact of Super Typhoon Leon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Marcos orders gov't to brace for the impact of Super Typhoon Leon

Marcos orders gov't to brace for the impact of Super Typhoon Leon

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
Leon
|
Kristine
|
Typhoon
|
PAGASA
|
Laguna
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.