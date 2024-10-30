Landslide impacts Talisay Catholic Cemetery | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Landslide impacts Talisay Catholic Cemetery

Landslide impacts Talisay Catholic Cemetery

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 30, 2024 05:44 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Undas2024
|
All Souls' Day
|
Talisay
|
Batangas
|
Talisay Catholic Cemetery
|
ABSNews
|
Kristine
|
KristinePH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.