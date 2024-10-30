Flooding submerges cemeteries in Bulacan, Pampanga ahead of All Saints’ Day | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Flooding submerges cemeteries in Bulacan, Pampanga ahead of All Saints’ Day

Flooding submerges cemeteries in Bulacan, Pampanga ahead of All Saints’ Day

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
baha
|
sementeryo
|
Undas
|
Bulacan
|
Pampanga
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.