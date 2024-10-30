Batangas authorities order forced evacuations ahead of super typhoon Leon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Batangas authorities order forced evacuations ahead of super typhoon Leon

Batangas authorities order forced evacuations ahead of super typhoon Leon

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
theworldtonight
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Batangas
|
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine
|
Supertyphoon Leon
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.