Dating pulis pinatay, ninakawan ng sasakyan sa Batangas; pag-aresto sa suspek, nauwi sa engkuwentro | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Dating pulis pinatay, ninakawan ng sasakyan sa Batangas; pag-aresto sa suspek, nauwi sa engkuwentro
Dating pulis pinatay, ninakawan ng sasakyan sa Batangas; pag-aresto sa suspek, nauwi sa engkuwentro
Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 04:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Carnapping
|
Batangas
|
CALABARZON
|
Tanauan
|
crime
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.