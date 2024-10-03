Bagyong Julian nag-iwan ng matinding pinsala sa Batanes | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Bagyong Julian nag-iwan ng matinding pinsala sa Batanes
Bagyong Julian nag-iwan ng matinding pinsala sa Batanes
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 07:36 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
Batanes
|
Julian
|
JulianPH
|
ABSNews
|
weather
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.