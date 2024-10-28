Relatives of missing people in Batangas appeal to continue search and rescue operations | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Relatives of missing people in Batangas appeal to continue search and rescue operations

Relatives of missing people in Batangas appeal to continue search and rescue operations

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
KristinePH
|
Balete
|
Batangas
|
search and rescue
|
missing people
|
ABSNews
|
San Sebastian
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.