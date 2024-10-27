Higit 2,000 lumikas mula sa mga isolated barangay sa Agoncillo, Batangas | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Higit 2,000 lumikas mula sa mga isolated barangay sa Agoncillo, Batangas
Higit 2,000 lumikas mula sa mga isolated barangay sa Agoncillo, Batangas
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 27, 2024 04:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Agoncillo
|
Batangas
|
KristinePH
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Taal Lake
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.