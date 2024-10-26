Tulay sa Laurel, Batangas gumuho; ilang lugar sa bayan, mahirap pang marating | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Tulay sa Laurel, Batangas gumuho; ilang lugar sa bayan, mahirap pang marating

Tulay sa Laurel, Batangas gumuho; ilang lugar sa bayan, mahirap pang marating

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Laurel
|
Batangas
|
KristinePH
|
Bagyong Kristine
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.