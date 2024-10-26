DRONE VIDEO: 3 killed in Lipa City landslide | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

DRONE VIDEO: 3 killed in Lipa City landslide

DRONE VIDEO: 3 killed in Lipa City landslide

ABS-CBN News, Val Cuenca
 | 
Updated Oct 26, 2024 07:04 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
KristinePH
|
storm
|
regional news
|
landslide
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.