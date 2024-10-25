Iba't ibang lugar sa Batangas binaha, binalot ng putik dahil sa 'Kristine' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Iba't ibang lugar sa Batangas binaha, binalot ng putik dahil sa 'Kristine'
Iba't ibang lugar sa Batangas binaha, binalot ng putik dahil sa 'Kristine'
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 11:15 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 25, 2024 12:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kristine
|
Batangas
|
Agoncillo
|
Lemery
|
Talisay
|
baha
|
flood
|
putik
|
RNG
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.