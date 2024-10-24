Village saves cows from flood | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Village saves cows from flood

Village saves cows from flood

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Kristine
|
storm
|
flood
|
Cagayan
|
livestock
|
cattle
|
animals
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.